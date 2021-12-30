Publish date:
Chris Conley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds
Chris Conley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conley's 35 targets have led to 21 grabs for 325 yards (21.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 7.3% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Conley's way.
- The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his one matchup against the 49ers, Conley's 13 receiving yards total is 14.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
- Conley caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.
- Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are allowing 231.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Conley put together a 60-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches (20 yards per reception) while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Conley's seven catches have turned into 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted nine times.
Conley's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
David Johnson
38
7.9%
29
217
1
7
14.9%
