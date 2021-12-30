Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Chris Conley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before Chris Conley hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Conley's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conley's 35 targets have led to 21 grabs for 325 yards (21.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 7.3% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Conley's way.
  • The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his one matchup against the 49ers, Conley's 13 receiving yards total is 14.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
  • Conley caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.
  • Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are allowing 231.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Conley put together a 60-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches (20 yards per reception) while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Conley's seven catches have turned into 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted nine times.

Conley's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

David Johnson

38

7.9%

29

217

1

7

14.9%

Powered By Data Skrive