Before Chris Conley hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Conley's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds

Chris Conley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conley's 35 targets have led to 21 grabs for 325 yards (21.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 7.3% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Conley's way.

The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conley's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his one matchup against the 49ers, Conley's 13 receiving yards total is 14.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

Conley caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.

Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are allowing 231.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Conley put together a 60-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches (20 yards per reception) while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Conley's seven catches have turned into 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted nine times.

Conley's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

Powered By Data Skrive