Before placing any wagers on Christian Kirk's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) are a team high. He has 69 receptions (91 targets) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 17.7% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.6% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kirk's 86 receiving yards total is 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Kirk caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The 258.1 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Kirk was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 48 yards.

Kirk's 27 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive