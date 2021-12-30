Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has rushed 146 times for a team-high 509 yards (33.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 20 passes for 153 yards (10.2 per game).
- His team has run the ball 403 times this season, and he's taken 146 of those attempts (36.2%).
- The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Hubbard had 10 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Saints, 28.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Saints.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fifth in the league, conceding 95.9 yards per game.
- The Panthers are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (10 this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Buccaneers, Hubbard picked up nine yards on six carries.
- Hubbard has 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
146
36.2%
509
4
20
32.8%
3.5
Christian McCaffrey
99
24.6%
442
1
16
26.2%
4.5
Cam Newton
46
11.4%
225
5
8
13.1%
4.9
Sam Darnold
38
9.4%
196
5
8
13.1%
5.2
