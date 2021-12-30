Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chuba Hubbard, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has rushed 146 times for a team-high 509 yards (33.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 20 passes for 153 yards (10.2 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 403 times this season, and he's taken 146 of those attempts (36.2%).
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Hubbard had 10 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Saints, 28.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Saints.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fifth in the league, conceding 95.9 yards per game.
  • The Panthers are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (10 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Hubbard picked up nine yards on six carries.
  • Hubbard has 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

146

36.2%

509

4

20

32.8%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

24.6%

442

1

16

26.2%

4.5

Cam Newton

46

11.4%

225

5

8

13.1%

4.9

Sam Darnold

38

9.4%

196

5

8

13.1%

5.2

Powered By Data Skrive