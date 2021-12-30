Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chuba Hubbard, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has rushed 146 times for a team-high 509 yards (33.9 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 20 passes for 153 yards (10.2 per game).

His team has run the ball 403 times this season, and he's taken 146 of those attempts (36.2%).

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Hubbard had 10 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Saints, 28.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Saints.

In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fifth in the league, conceding 95.9 yards per game.

The Panthers are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (10 this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Hubbard picked up nine yards on six carries.

Hubbard has 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 146 36.2% 509 4 20 32.8% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 24.6% 442 1 16 26.2% 4.5 Cam Newton 46 11.4% 225 5 8 13.1% 4.9 Sam Darnold 38 9.4% 196 5 8 13.1% 5.2

