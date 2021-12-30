Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North foes will do battle in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • In 60% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 41.
  • The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Cleveland's 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Cleveland has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Browns put up 3.8 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Steelers allow (24.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.7 points.
  • The Browns average 345.5 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 368.4 the Steelers allow per contest.
  • When Cleveland churns out more than 368.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Pittsburgh is 6-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Steelers have an against-the-spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Steelers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns give up (21.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Steelers collect 316.5 yards per game, only 4.5 fewer than the 321 the Browns allow.
  • Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 321 yards.
  • This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Browns have forced 18 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Pittsburgh is 3-5 against the spread and 5-2-1 overall.
  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of eight games at home this year.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (41).
  • On the road, Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • Cleveland has gone over the total in four of seven road games this season.
  • Browns away games this season average 48.4 total points, 7.4 more than this outing's over/under (41).

