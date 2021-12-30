AFC North foes will do battle in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in eight of 15 games this season.

In 60% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 41.

The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.

The 46.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Cleveland has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Browns put up 3.8 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Steelers allow (24.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.7 points.

The Browns average 345.5 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 368.4 the Steelers allow per contest.

When Cleveland churns out more than 368.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (17).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 6-9-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Steelers have an against-the-spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Steelers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns give up (21.9).

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Steelers collect 316.5 yards per game, only 4.5 fewer than the 321 the Browns allow.

Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 321 yards.

This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Browns have forced 18 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh is 3-5 against the spread and 5-2-1 overall.

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.

Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of eight games at home this year.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (41).

On the road, Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

Cleveland has gone over the total in four of seven road games this season.

Browns away games this season average 48.4 total points, 7.4 more than this outing's over/under (41).

