Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Edwards-Helaire, has carried the ball 119 times for 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.

He has tacked on 19 catches for 129 yards (8.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 119 of his team's 379 carries this season (31.4%).

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

The Bengals give up 92.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has racked up 28 carries for 96 yards (32.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

Powered By Data Skrive