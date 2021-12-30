Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Edwards-Helaire, has carried the ball 119 times for 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 19 catches for 129 yards (8.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 119 of his team's 379 carries this season (31.4%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • The Bengals give up 92.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
  • Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has racked up 28 carries for 96 yards (32.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

31.4%

517

4

12

17.9%

4.3

Darrel Williams

123

32.5%

453

4

25

37.3%

3.7

Patrick Mahomes II

55

14.5%

302

2

12

17.9%

5.5

Derrick Gore

41

10.8%

189

2

8

11.9%

4.6

Powered By Data Skrive