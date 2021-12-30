Publish date:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Edwards-Helaire, has carried the ball 119 times for 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 19 catches for 129 yards (8.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 119 of his team's 379 carries this season (31.4%).
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- The Bengals give up 92.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
- Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has racked up 28 carries for 96 yards (32.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
31.4%
517
4
12
17.9%
4.3
Darrel Williams
123
32.5%
453
4
25
37.3%
3.7
Patrick Mahomes II
55
14.5%
302
2
12
17.9%
5.5
Derrick Gore
41
10.8%
189
2
8
11.9%
4.6
