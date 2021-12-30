Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-leading 1,734 receiving yards (115.6 per game) have come via 132 receptions (177 targets), and he has 14 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 177 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 32.8% of the target share.

With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Kupp put up 35 receiving yards in only career matchup, 77.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times, totaling 109 yards on 10 receptions.

Kupp's 41 targets have led to 32 grabs for 368 yards (122.7 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

Powered By Data Skrive