December 30, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's team-leading 1,734 receiving yards (115.6 per game) have come via 132 receptions (177 targets), and he has 14 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 177 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 32.8% of the target share.
  • With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Kupp put up 35 receiving yards in only career matchup, 77.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times, totaling 109 yards on 10 receptions.
  • Kupp's 41 targets have led to 32 grabs for 368 yards (122.7 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

Odell Beckham Jr.

70

-

37

480

4

10

-

Powered By Data Skrive