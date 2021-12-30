Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's team-leading 1,734 receiving yards (115.6 per game) have come via 132 receptions (177 targets), and he has 14 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 177 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 32.8% of the target share.
- With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Kupp put up 35 receiving yards in only career matchup, 77.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.
- The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times, totaling 109 yards on 10 receptions.
- Kupp's 41 targets have led to 32 grabs for 368 yards (122.7 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
Odell Beckham Jr.
70
-
37
480
4
10
-
