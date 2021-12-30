Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has picked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He has added 49 catches for 523 yards (34.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has handled 140, or 39.0%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his three career matchups against the Bills, Patterson averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game, 12.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson, in three matchups versus the Bills, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The Bills have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 114.8 yards per game.
  • This season the Bills are ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Lions, Patterson carried the ball seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Patterson has 34 carries for 90 yards (30.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

