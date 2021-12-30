In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has picked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He has added 49 catches for 523 yards (34.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has handled 140, or 39.0%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his three career matchups against the Bills, Patterson averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game, 12.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson, in three matchups versus the Bills, has not run for a TD.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 114.8 yards per game.

This season the Bills are ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Lions, Patterson carried the ball seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.

Patterson has 34 carries for 90 yards (30.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

Powered By Data Skrive