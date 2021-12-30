Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Courtland Sutton has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton's team-leading 703 receiving yards (46.9 per game) have come on 54 receptions (90 targets) plus two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 18.4% (90 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.
  • Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Sutton has averaged 57.2 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 13.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Chargers, Sutton has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • This week Sutton will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted five times, picking up 33 yards on four receptions.
  • Sutton has recorded 54 receiving yards (18.0 per game), hauling in seven balls on 14 targets during his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

Jerry Jeudy

51

10.5%

36

437

0

3

5.3%

