Courtland Sutton has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's team-leading 703 receiving yards (46.9 per game) have come on 54 receptions (90 targets) plus two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 18.4% (90 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.

Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Sutton has averaged 57.2 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 13.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Chargers, Sutton has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

This week Sutton will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted five times, picking up 33 yards on four receptions.

Sutton has recorded 54 receiving yards (18.0 per game), hauling in seven balls on 14 targets during his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

