Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton's team-leading 703 receiving yards (46.9 per game) have come on 54 receptions (90 targets) plus two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 18.4% (90 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.
- Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Sutton has averaged 57.2 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 13.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Chargers, Sutton has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- This week Sutton will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted five times, picking up 33 yards on four receptions.
- Sutton has recorded 54 receiving yards (18.0 per game), hauling in seven balls on 14 targets during his last three games.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
90
18.4%
54
703
2
10
17.5%
Tim Patrick
75
15.4%
47
639
5
10
17.5%
Noah Fant
81
16.6%
61
562
3
10
17.5%
Jerry Jeudy
51
10.5%
36
437
0
3
5.3%
