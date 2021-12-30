There will be player props available for D'Andre Swift before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 555 yards (37.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also averages 28.6 receiving yards per game, catching 56 passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (36.9%).

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Swift will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 114.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Seahawks are ranked 16th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

In his last three games, Swift has racked up zero carries for 0 yards (0.0 per game).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

