Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player props available for D'Andre Swift before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 555 yards (37.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 28.6 receiving yards per game, catching 56 passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (36.9%).
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Swift will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 114.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Seahawks are ranked 16th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

  • Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • In his last three games, Swift has racked up zero carries for 0 yards (0.0 per game).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

140

36.9%

555

4

17

37.8%

4.0

Jamaal Williams

129

34.0%

536

2

19

42.2%

4.2

Craig Reynolds

48

12.7%

224

0

3

6.7%

4.7

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.7%

118

1

1

2.2%

6.6

Powered By Data Skrive