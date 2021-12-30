There will be player prop bet markets available for D'Ernest Johnson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Johnson's Cleveland Browns (7-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) square off in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 398 yards on 70 carries (26.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He has tacked on 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

He has received 70 of his team's 424 carries this season (16.5%).

The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his six career matchups against them, Johnson has averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 16.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the NFL.

The Browns are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball four times (averaging 14.5 yards per attempt).

Over his last three games, Johnson has piled up nine carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

And he has tacked on six catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

