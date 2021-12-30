Skip to main content
D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for D'Ernest Johnson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Johnson's Cleveland Browns (7-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) square off in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has 398 yards on 70 carries (26.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has received 70 of his team's 424 carries this season (16.5%).
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his six career matchups against them, Johnson has averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 16.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the NFL.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball four times (averaging 14.5 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three games, Johnson has piled up nine carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
  • And he has tacked on six catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

Powered By Data Skrive