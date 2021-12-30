Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has been targeted 144 times and has 83 catches, leading the Panthers with 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 144 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Saints.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Moore is averaging 70.3 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
- The 252.2 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Saints' defense is fourth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Moore caught five passes for 55 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- Moore has hauled in 17 passes (on 32 targets) for 187 yards (62.3 per game) in his last three games.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.3%
18
250
1
2
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive