December 30, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player props for D.J. Moore ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore has been targeted 144 times and has 83 catches, leading the Panthers with 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 144 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Moore is averaging 70.3 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
  • Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
  • The 252.2 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Saints' defense is fourth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Moore caught five passes for 55 yards while being targeted 11 times.
  • Moore has hauled in 17 passes (on 32 targets) for 187 yards (62.3 per game) in his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.3%

18

250

1

2

4.3%

