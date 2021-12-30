Sportsbooks have installed player props for D.J. Moore ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has been targeted 144 times and has 83 catches, leading the Panthers with 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 144 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Moore is averaging 70.3 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

The 252.2 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints' defense is fourth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Moore caught five passes for 55 yards while being targeted 11 times.

Moore has hauled in 17 passes (on 32 targets) for 187 yards (62.3 per game) in his last three games.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.3% 18 250 1 2 4.3%

