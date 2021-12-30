Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for D'Onta Foreman before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) meet in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Foreman has run for 365 yards on 86 carries (52.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also averages 15.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 108 yards.
  • He has received 86 of his team's 479 carries this season (18.0%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the 49ers, Foreman carried the ball nine times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Foreman has 172 rushing yards (57.3 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.
  • And he has added four catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

Dontrell Hilliard

39

8.1%

248

1

2

2.7%

6.4

