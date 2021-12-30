There will be player prop bets available for D'Onta Foreman before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) meet in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Foreman has run for 365 yards on 86 carries (52.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He also averages 15.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 108 yards.

He has received 86 of his team's 479 carries this season (18.0%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.3 yards per game.

This year the Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the 49ers, Foreman carried the ball nine times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Foreman has 172 rushing yards (57.3 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

And he has added four catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4 Dontrell Hilliard 39 8.1% 248 1 2 2.7% 6.4

