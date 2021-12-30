Skip to main content
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has 3,928 passing yards (261.9 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.7% of his throws and recording 29 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 126 rushing yards on 43 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 8.4 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 83 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Prescott recorded 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 101.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cardinals.
  • The 225.1 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Prescott completed 71.8% of his passes for 330 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
  • He added four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.
  • Over his last three games, Prescott has collected 758 passing yards (252.7 per game) while going 78-for-115 (67.8% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 13 times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

