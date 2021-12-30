Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has 3,928 passing yards (261.9 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.7% of his throws and recording 29 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He also has 126 rushing yards on 43 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 8.4 yards per game on the ground.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 83 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Prescott recorded 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 101.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cardinals.

The 225.1 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Prescott completed 71.8% of his passes for 330 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.

He added four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.

Over his last three games, Prescott has collected 758 passing yards (252.7 per game) while going 78-for-115 (67.8% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 13 times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6%

