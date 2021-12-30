Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has 3,928 passing yards (261.9 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.7% of his throws and recording 29 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He also has 126 rushing yards on 43 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 8.4 yards per game on the ground.
- The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 83 of his 531 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Prescott recorded 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 101.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cardinals.
- The 225.1 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Prescott completed 71.8% of his passes for 330 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
- He added four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.
- Over his last three games, Prescott has collected 758 passing yards (252.7 per game) while going 78-for-115 (67.8% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed 13 times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
