December 30, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will fight to halt their three-game skid in a Week 17 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • Arizona's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of 15 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 56.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 51.5 over/under in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 48.4 average total in Cardinals games this season.
  • Dallas has played 15 games, with 12 wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys are 6-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Cowboys put up 10.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Cardinals give up (20.4).
  • Dallas is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.4 points.
  • The Cowboys average 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals allow per contest (324.3).
  • Dallas is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team totals more than 324.3 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (24).
  • In Arizona's 15 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Arizona has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals put up 5.8 more points per game (26.3) than the Cowboys give up (20.5).
  • Arizona is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.5 points.
  • The Cardinals average 376.5 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 350.2 the Cowboys give up.
  • Arizona is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team picks up more than 350.2 yards.
  • This season the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 19 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (33).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.
  • At home, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.
  • In seven home games this season, Dallas has hit the over five times.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 51.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
  • This year away from home, Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in four of eight road games Arizona has hit the over.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 48.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

