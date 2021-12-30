The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will fight to halt their three-game skid in a Week 17 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of 15 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 51.5 over/under in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 48.4 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played 15 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

The Cowboys are 6-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Cowboys put up 10.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Cardinals give up (20.4).

Dallas is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.4 points.

The Cowboys average 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals allow per contest (324.3).

Dallas is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team totals more than 324.3 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (24).

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 15 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Arizona has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 5.8 more points per game (26.3) than the Cowboys give up (20.5).

Arizona is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Cardinals average 376.5 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 350.2 the Cowboys give up.

Arizona is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team picks up more than 350.2 yards.

This season the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 19 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (33).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 overall and 5-2 against the spread.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.

In seven home games this season, Dallas has hit the over five times.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

This year away from home, Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in four of eight road games Arizona has hit the over.

Cardinals away games this season average 48.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

