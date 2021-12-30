Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Goedert has 50 catches (on 69 targets) for 759 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 50.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.9% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Goedert has averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Goedert has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Football Team are allowing 280.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Goedert reeled in two passes for 28 yards while being targeted four times.
- Over his last three games, Goedert has caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 89.3 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
Jalen Reagor
53
12.2%
31
280
2
5
8.8%
Powered By Data Skrive