December 30, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Dallas Goedert before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 17 when Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) take on the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Goedert has 50 catches (on 69 targets) for 759 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 50.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.9% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
  • Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Goedert has averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Goedert has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Football Team are allowing 280.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Goedert reeled in two passes for 28 yards while being targeted four times.
  • Over his last three games, Goedert has caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 89.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

Jalen Reagor

53

12.2%

31

280

2

5

8.8%

