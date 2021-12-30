There will be player prop bets available for Dallas Goedert before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 17 when Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) take on the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Goedert has 50 catches (on 69 targets) for 759 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 50.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.9% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Goedert has averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Goedert has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Football Team are allowing 280.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Goedert reeled in two passes for 28 yards while being targeted four times.

Over his last three games, Goedert has caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 89.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3% Jalen Reagor 53 12.2% 31 280 2 5 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive