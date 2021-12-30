Before placing any bets on Dalvin Cook's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has racked up a team-best 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) with six touchdowns.

And he has caught 30 passes for 221 yards (14.7 per game).

He has handled 226, or 54.3%, of his team's 416 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Over his seven career matchups against the Packers, Cook averaged 74.3 rushing yards per game, 12.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four of seven games against the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

The Packers have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 115.3 yards per game.

The Packers have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Cook has 294 yards on 55 carries (98.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 226 54.3% 1,067 6 45 54.2% 4.7 Alexander Mattison 129 31.0% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.7% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.7% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

