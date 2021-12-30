Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before placing any bets on Dalvin Cook's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has racked up a team-best 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) with six touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 30 passes for 221 yards (14.7 per game).
  • He has handled 226, or 54.3%, of his team's 416 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Over his seven career matchups against the Packers, Cook averaged 74.3 rushing yards per game, 12.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four of seven games against the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 115.3 yards per game.
  • The Packers have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Cook has 294 yards on 55 carries (98.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

226

54.3%

1,067

6

45

54.2%

4.7

Alexander Mattison

129

31.0%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.7%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.7%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive