Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has picked up a team-high 857 rushing yards (57.1 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 84 yards (5.6 per game).
- His team has run the ball 426 times this season, and he's taken 182 of those attempts (42.7%).
- The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The Jaguars give up 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Bills, Harris ran the ball 18 times for 103 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.
- Harris has 214 yards on 28 carries (71.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
182
42.7%
857
12
36
45.6%
4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson
110
25.8%
465
3
19
24.1%
4.2
Brandon Bolden
36
8.5%
176
0
7
8.9%
4.9
Mac Jones
39
9.2%
113
0
7
8.9%
2.9
