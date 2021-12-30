Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Damien Harris, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) square off in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has picked up a team-high 857 rushing yards (57.1 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He's also caught 13 passes for 84 yards (5.6 per game).

His team has run the ball 426 times this season, and he's taken 182 of those attempts (42.7%).

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars give up 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

The Jaguars have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Bills, Harris ran the ball 18 times for 103 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.

Harris has 214 yards on 28 carries (71.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 182 42.7% 857 12 36 45.6% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 110 25.8% 465 3 19 24.1% 4.2 Brandon Bolden 36 8.5% 176 0 7 8.9% 4.9 Mac Jones 39 9.2% 113 0 7 8.9% 2.9

