December 30, 2021
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Damien Harris, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) square off in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has picked up a team-high 857 rushing yards (57.1 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 84 yards (5.6 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 426 times this season, and he's taken 182 of those attempts (42.7%).
  • The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The Jaguars give up 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Bills, Harris ran the ball 18 times for 103 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.
  • Harris has 214 yards on 28 carries (71.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

182

42.7%

857

12

36

45.6%

4.7

Rhamondre Stevenson

110

25.8%

465

3

19

24.1%

4.2

Brandon Bolden

36

8.5%

176

0

7

8.9%

4.9

Mac Jones

39

9.2%

113

0

7

8.9%

2.9

