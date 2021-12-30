Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Darnell Mooney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (5-10) meet the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney's team-high 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) have come via 62 catches (111 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 111 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
  • Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Mooney put up 36 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Giants, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.
  • The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Mooney caught five passes for 57 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Mooney's 11 receptions over his last three outings have turned into 139 yards (46.3 ypg). He's been targeted 21 times.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

Marquise Goodwin

35

7.6%

18

300

1

1

1.9%

Powered By Data Skrive