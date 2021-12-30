There will be player prop bets available for Darnell Mooney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (5-10) meet the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's team-high 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) have come via 62 catches (111 targets), and he has three touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 111 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Mooney put up 36 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Giants, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.

The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Mooney caught five passes for 57 yards while being targeted nine times.

Mooney's 11 receptions over his last three outings have turned into 139 yards (46.3 ypg). He's been targeted 21 times.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7% Marquise Goodwin 35 7.6% 18 300 1 1 1.9%

