December 30, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 453 rushing yards on 123 attempts (30.2 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 41 catches for 403 yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Williams' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals are 42.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • Conceding 92.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Bengals have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Williams picked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
  • He tacked on 30 yards on three receptions.
  • In his last three games, Williams has racked up 18 carries for 75 yards (25.0 per game).
  • He also has 61 receiving yards (20.3 ypg) on six catches, with one TD.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

123

32.5%

453

4

25

37.3%

3.7

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

31.4%

517

4

12

17.9%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

55

14.5%

302

2

12

17.9%

5.5

Derrick Gore

41

10.8%

189

2

8

11.9%

4.6

