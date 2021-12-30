Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 453 rushing yards on 123 attempts (30.2 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.

He has tacked on 41 catches for 403 yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Williams' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals are 42.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.

Conceding 92.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.

The Bengals have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Williams picked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).

He tacked on 30 yards on three receptions.

In his last three games, Williams has racked up 18 carries for 75 yards (25.0 per game).

He also has 61 receiving yards (20.3 ypg) on six catches, with one TD.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

