December 30, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

There will be player prop betting options available for Darrell Henderson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has racked up 688 yards (45.9 per game) on 149 attempts with five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 11.7 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 149, or 39.9%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Henderson notched zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Henderson will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 85.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
  • The Rams are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Henderson put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball one time (averaging 17 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards (13.3 per game) on seven carries.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

