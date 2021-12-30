There will be player prop betting options available for Darrell Henderson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has racked up 688 yards (45.9 per game) on 149 attempts with five touchdowns.

He also averages 11.7 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

He has handled 149, or 39.9%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Henderson notched zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.

Henderson will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 85.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.

The Rams are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Henderson put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball one time (averaging 17 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards (13.3 per game) on seven carries.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

Powered By Data Skrive