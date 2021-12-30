Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has racked up 688 yards (45.9 per game) on 149 attempts with five touchdowns.
- He also averages 11.7 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 149, or 39.9%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Henderson notched zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
- Henderson will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 85.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
- The Rams are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- Henderson put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball one time (averaging 17 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards (13.3 per game) on seven carries.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
149
39.9%
688
5
24
34.3%
4.6
Sony Michel
168
45.0%
728
3
35
50.0%
4.3
Robert Woods
8
2.1%
46
1
2
2.9%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
31
8.3%
44
0
7
10.0%
1.4
