Davante Adams will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North foes play in Week 17 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has 106 catches (148 targets) and a team-high 1,362 receiving yards (90.8 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 28.7% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.

Adams (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Adams has averaged 73 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those seven games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

This week Adams will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Adams was targeted 13 times and racked up 114 yards on 10 receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Adams' 26 receptions (on 33 targets) have led to 279 receiving yards (93.0 per game) and five touchdowns.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2% Allen Lazard 48 9.3% 29 366 5 12 12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive