Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has 183 carries for a team-leading 713 yards (47.5 per game), with five touchdowns.

He has tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).

He has received 183 of his team's 423 carries this season (43.3%).

The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 19.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery, in two matchups versus the Giants, has not run for a TD.

The Giants have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 125.3 yards per game.

Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Montgomery rushed 21 times for 45 yards and scored one touchdown.

Montgomery tacked on seven catches for 61 yards.

Over his last three outings, Montgomery has taken 49 carries for 147 yards (49.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has tacked on 18 catches for 123 yards (41.0 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 183 43.3% 713 5 33 46.5% 3.9 Justin Fields 72 17.0% 420 2 9 12.7% 5.8 Khalil Herbert 97 22.9% 413 2 8 11.3% 4.3 Damien Williams 40 9.5% 164 2 8 11.3% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive