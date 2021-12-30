Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has 183 carries for a team-leading 713 yards (47.5 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).
  • He has received 183 of his team's 423 carries this season (43.3%).
  • The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 19.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery, in two matchups versus the Giants, has not run for a TD.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 125.3 yards per game.
  • Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Montgomery rushed 21 times for 45 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Montgomery tacked on seven catches for 61 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Montgomery has taken 49 carries for 147 yards (49.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has tacked on 18 catches for 123 yards (41.0 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

183

43.3%

713

5

33

46.5%

3.9

Justin Fields

72

17.0%

420

2

9

12.7%

5.8

Khalil Herbert

97

22.9%

413

2

8

11.3%

4.3

Damien Williams

40

9.5%

164

2

8

11.3%

4.1

