Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has 183 carries for a team-leading 713 yards (47.5 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).
- He has received 183 of his team's 423 carries this season (43.3%).
- The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 19.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery, in two matchups versus the Giants, has not run for a TD.
- The Giants have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 125.3 yards per game.
- Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Montgomery rushed 21 times for 45 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Montgomery tacked on seven catches for 61 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Montgomery has taken 49 carries for 147 yards (49.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has tacked on 18 catches for 123 yards (41.0 per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
183
43.3%
713
5
33
46.5%
3.9
Justin Fields
72
17.0%
420
2
9
12.7%
5.8
Khalil Herbert
97
22.9%
413
2
8
11.3%
4.3
Damien Williams
40
9.5%
164
2
8
11.3%
4.1
