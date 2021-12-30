There will be player prop bet markets available for Davis Mills before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) meet the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Mills has racked up 2,200 passing yards (146.7 yards per game) while going 219-for-329 (66.6% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also rushed 13 times for 28 yards, averaging 1.9 yards per game.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Mills accounts for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 329 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 231.5 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Mills completed 77.8% of his pass attempts for 254 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Mills has put up 794 passing yards (264.7 ypg) on 73-of-106 with five touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1%

