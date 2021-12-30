Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop bet markets available for Davis Mills before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) meet the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Mills has racked up 2,200 passing yards (146.7 yards per game) while going 219-for-329 (66.6% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 13 times for 28 yards, averaging 1.9 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
  • Mills accounts for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 329 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 231.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Mills completed 77.8% of his pass attempts for 254 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Mills has put up 794 passing yards (264.7 ypg) on 73-of-106 with five touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

