December 30, 2021
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dawson Knox, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Knox's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox's 46 receptions have turned into 538 yards (35.9 ypg) and nine touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times.
  • So far this season, 11.0% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Knox put together an 11-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Knox has racked up 109 yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

