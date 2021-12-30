Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dawson Knox, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Knox's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 46 receptions have turned into 538 yards (35.9 ypg) and nine touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times.

So far this season, 11.0% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Knox put together an 11-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Knox has racked up 109 yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

Powered By Data Skrive