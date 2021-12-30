Before placing any wagers on DeAndre Carter's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-9) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has grabbed 24 passes (43 targets) for 296 yards (19.7 per game) with three TDs this season.

Carter has been the target of 8.7% (43 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Carter has averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Eagles, Carter has not had a touchdown catch.

The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 228.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Carter hauled in one pass for five yards while being targeted two times.

Carter has 29 receiving yards on five catches (11 targets) during his last three games, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

