Publish date:
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has grabbed 24 passes (43 targets) for 296 yards (19.7 per game) with three TDs this season.
- Carter has been the target of 8.7% (43 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Carter has averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Eagles, Carter has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 228.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Carter hauled in one pass for five yards while being targeted two times.
- Carter has 29 receiving yards on five catches (11 targets) during his last three games, averaging 9.7 yards per game.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
Powered By Data Skrive