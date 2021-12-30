Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any wagers on DeAndre Carter's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-9) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has grabbed 24 passes (43 targets) for 296 yards (19.7 per game) with three TDs this season.
  • Carter has been the target of 8.7% (43 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Carter has averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Eagles, Carter has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 228.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Carter hauled in one pass for five yards while being targeted two times.
  • Carter has 29 receiving yards on five catches (11 targets) during his last three games, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive