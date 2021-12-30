There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off against the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) are a team high. He has 70 catches (109 targets) and five touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 109 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times and recorded nine catches for 159 yards (17.7 yards per reception).

Samuel has caught 14 passes on 17 targets for 241 yards, averaging 80.3 yards during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

