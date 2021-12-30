Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off against the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) are a team high. He has 70 catches (109 targets) and five touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 109 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times and recorded nine catches for 159 yards (17.7 yards per reception).
  • Samuel has caught 14 passes on 17 targets for 241 yards, averaging 80.3 yards during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

