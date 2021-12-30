Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has thrown for 4,363 yards (290.9 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.
- The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Carr has attempted 66 of his 559 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Colts.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Carr's 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts are 24.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw multiple TDs in each of those matchups against the Colts.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- This week Carr will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (248.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Carr racked up 201 yards while completing 80.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Carr has thrown for 700 passing yards over his last three games (233.3 per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage (78-of-108), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
Powered By Data Skrive