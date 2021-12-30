Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Derek Carr, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has thrown for 4,363 yards (290.9 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.

The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr has attempted 66 of his 559 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Carr's 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts are 24.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw multiple TDs in each of those matchups against the Colts.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

This week Carr will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (248.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Carr racked up 201 yards while completing 80.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Carr has thrown for 700 passing yards over his last three games (233.3 per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage (78-of-108), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

