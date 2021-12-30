Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Derek Carr, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has thrown for 4,363 yards (290.9 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.
  • The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Carr has attempted 66 of his 559 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Carr's 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts are 24.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw multiple TDs in each of those matchups against the Colts.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • This week Carr will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (248.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Carr racked up 201 yards while completing 80.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Carr has thrown for 700 passing yards over his last three games (233.3 per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage (78-of-108), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

Powered By Data Skrive