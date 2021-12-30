Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
DeSean Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

DeSean Jackson has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jackson and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has contributed with 19 receptions for 449 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times, producing 29.9 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Jackson's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.
  • Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 248.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Jackson caught four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Jackson has put up six catches for 74 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 10 times and averages 24.7 receiving yards.

Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeSean Jackson

31

-

19

449

2

0

-

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

