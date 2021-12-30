Publish date:
DeSean Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds
DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has contributed with 19 receptions for 449 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times, producing 29.9 yards per game.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Jackson's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.
- Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 248.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Jackson caught four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.
- Jackson has put up six catches for 74 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 10 times and averages 24.7 receiving yards.
Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeSean Jackson
31
-
19
449
2
0
-
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
