DeSean Jackson has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jackson and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has contributed with 19 receptions for 449 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times, producing 29.9 yards per game.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jackson's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.

Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 248.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Jackson caught four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.

Jackson has put up six catches for 74 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 10 times and averages 24.7 receiving yards.

Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 - Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

