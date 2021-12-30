Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devin Singletary, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Singletary and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has racked up a team-high 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 384 times this season, and he's handled 146 of those attempts (38.0%).

The Bills have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Singletary will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 120.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Singletary picked up 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown.

Singletary also racked up 39 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 177 yards (59.0 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also hauled in 12 passes for 86 yards (28.7 per game).

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 146 38.0% 672 4 24 29.6% 4.6 Josh Allen 102 26.6% 619 4 23 28.4% 6.1 Zack Moss 86 22.4% 298 4 25 30.9% 3.5 Matt Breida 26 6.8% 125 1 3 3.7% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive