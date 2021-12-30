Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devin Singletary, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Singletary and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has racked up a team-high 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 384 times this season, and he's handled 146 of those attempts (38.0%).
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Singletary will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 120.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Patriots, Singletary picked up 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Singletary also racked up 39 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 177 yards (59.0 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also hauled in 12 passes for 86 yards (28.7 per game).

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

146

38.0%

672

4

24

29.6%

4.6

Josh Allen

102

26.6%

619

4

23

28.4%

6.1

Zack Moss

86

22.4%

298

4

25

30.9%

3.5

Matt Breida

26

6.8%

125

1

3

3.7%

4.8

