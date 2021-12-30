Publish date:
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has racked up a team-high 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 384 times this season, and he's handled 146 of those attempts (38.0%).
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Singletary will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 120.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Singletary picked up 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Singletary also racked up 39 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 177 yards (59.0 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also hauled in 12 passes for 86 yards (28.7 per game).
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
146
38.0%
672
4
24
29.6%
4.6
Josh Allen
102
26.6%
619
4
23
28.4%
6.1
Zack Moss
86
22.4%
298
4
25
30.9%
3.5
Matt Breida
26
6.8%
125
1
3
3.7%
4.8
