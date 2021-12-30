Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has 114 carries for 479 yards (31.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 31 catches for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 114 of his team's 449 carries this season (25.4%).
- The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his four career matchups against the Rams, Freeman averaged 31 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman, in four matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, allowing 96.9 yards per game.
- Freeman and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- Freeman put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball six times while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Freeman has collected 103 rushing yards (34.3 per game) on 25 attempts with one touchdown.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
114
25.4%
479
5
13
22.8%
4.2
Lamar Jackson
133
29.6%
767
2
16
28.1%
5.8
Latavius Murray
92
20.5%
320
5
15
26.3%
3.5
Ty'Son Williams
34
7.6%
181
1
4
7.0%
5.3
