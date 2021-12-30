Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Freeman for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has 114 carries for 479 yards (31.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 31 catches for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 114 of his team's 449 carries this season (25.4%).
  • The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his four career matchups against the Rams, Freeman averaged 31 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman, in four matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, allowing 96.9 yards per game.
  • Freeman and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • Freeman put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball six times while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Freeman has collected 103 rushing yards (34.3 per game) on 25 attempts with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

114

25.4%

479

5

13

22.8%

4.2

Lamar Jackson

133

29.6%

767

2

16

28.1%

5.8

Latavius Murray

92

20.5%

320

5

15

26.3%

3.5

Ty'Son Williams

34

7.6%

181

1

4

7.0%

5.3

