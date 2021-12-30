In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Freeman for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has 114 carries for 479 yards (31.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 31 catches for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 114 of his team's 449 carries this season (25.4%).

The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his four career matchups against the Rams, Freeman averaged 31 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman, in four matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, allowing 96.9 yards per game.

Freeman and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

Freeman put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball six times while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Freeman has collected 103 rushing yards (34.3 per game) on 25 attempts with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

Powered By Data Skrive