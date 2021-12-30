In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devonta Smith and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) and the Washington Football Team (6-9) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East foes at FedExField.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has been targeted 94 times and has 58 catches, leading the Eagles with 821 receiving yards (54.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.7% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

Smith (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Smith collected 40 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Football Team, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Football Team.

This week Smith will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.2 yards allowed per game).

The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the NFL, allowing 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Smith put together an 80-yard performance against the Giants last week on five catches (16 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Smith's stat line during his last three games includes 10 grabs for 135 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 45.0 yards per game, and was targeted 16 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3% Jalen Reagor 53 12.2% 31 280 2 5 8.8%

