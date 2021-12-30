In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devontae Booker and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Booker and the New York Giants (4-11) square off against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker's team-high 533 rushing yards (35.5 per game) have come on 119 carries, with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 36 catches for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's taken 119 of those attempts (33.6%).

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Booker's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup are 30.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Booker did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.

Booker will go up against a Bears squad that allows 124.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

The Bears have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Booker put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball six times (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt).

He also hauled in four passes for 19 yards.

Booker has 157 yards on 22 carries (52.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

He also has 10 catches for 55 yards (18.3 ypg).

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 119 33.6% 533 2 15 33.3% 4.5 Saquon Barkley 130 36.7% 461 2 11 24.4% 3.5 Daniel Jones 62 17.5% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.8% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

