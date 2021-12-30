Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 1,079 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Steelers. He's been targeted 144 times and has collected 92 catches and seven touchdowns (71.9 yards per game).
- Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (144 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Johnson is averaging 57 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Browns, 15.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (72.5).
- Johnson, in six matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Browns are giving up 230.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Johnson was targeted nine times, totaling 51 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Johnson has also contributed with 16 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 55.0 yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
