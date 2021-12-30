Publish date:
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones has hauled in 28 balls, with a team-high 483 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and is averaging 32.2 yards per game.
- Peoples-Jones has been the target of 10.7% (49 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Peoples-Jones is averaging 4.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Steelers, 35.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (40.5).
- Peoples-Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.
- The Steelers are allowing 243.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have given up 22 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Peoples-Jones put together a five-yard performance against the Packers last week on one catch while being targeted six times.
- During his last three games, Peoples-Jones has racked up 47.7 yards per game, reeling in 10 passes on 21 targets.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
49
10.7%
28
483
3
2
4.0%
Jarvis Landry
69
15.1%
42
452
1
8
16.0%
David Njoku
47
10.3%
30
436
3
7
14.0%
Austin Hooper
56
12.2%
36
317
3
11
22.0%
