In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Donovan Peoples-Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones has hauled in 28 balls, with a team-high 483 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and is averaging 32.2 yards per game.

Peoples-Jones has been the target of 10.7% (49 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Peoples-Jones is averaging 4.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Steelers, 35.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (40.5).

Peoples-Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.

The Steelers are allowing 243.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have given up 22 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Peoples-Jones put together a five-yard performance against the Packers last week on one catch while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Peoples-Jones has racked up 47.7 yards per game, reeling in 10 passes on 21 targets.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0% Austin Hooper 56 12.2% 36 317 3 11 22.0%

