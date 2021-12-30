Dontrell Hilliard has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hilliard and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hilliard has 39 carries for 248 yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

He also has 15 receptions for 53 yards (6.6 per game).

He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Miami

In his only career matchup against the Dolphins, Hilliard finished with zero rushing yards, 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hilliard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.

Allowing 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league.

The Dolphins have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Hilliard ran the ball five times for 20 yards (four yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Hilliard has racked up 20 carries for 82 yards (27.3 per game).

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dontrell Hilliard 39 8.1% 248 1 2 2.7% 6.4 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4

