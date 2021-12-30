Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Dontrell Hilliard has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hilliard and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hilliard has 39 carries for 248 yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has 15 receptions for 53 yards (6.6 per game).
  • He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his only career matchup against the Dolphins, Hilliard finished with zero rushing yards, 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hilliard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.
  • Allowing 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Dolphins have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Hilliard ran the ball five times for 20 yards (four yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Hilliard has racked up 20 carries for 82 yards (27.3 per game).

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dontrell Hilliard

39

8.1%

248

1

2

2.7%

6.4

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

