Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hilliard has 39 carries for 248 yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- He also has 15 receptions for 53 yards (6.6 per game).
- He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his only career matchup against the Dolphins, Hilliard finished with zero rushing yards, 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hilliard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.
- Allowing 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Dolphins have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Hilliard ran the ball five times for 20 yards (four yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Hilliard has racked up 20 carries for 82 yards (27.3 per game).
Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dontrell Hilliard
39
8.1%
248
1
2
2.7%
6.4
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
