December 30, 2021
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Before Elijah Mitchell hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has carried the ball 165 times for a team-high 759 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has handled 165, or 38.3%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 141.3 yards per game.
  • Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.
  • Mitchell has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) in his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

165

38.3%

759

5

18

34.6%

4.6

Deebo Samuel

44

10.2%

301

7

10

19.2%

6.8

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

18.3%

294

2

9

17.3%

3.7

Trey Sermon

41

9.5%

167

1

1

1.9%

4.1

