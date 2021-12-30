Before Elijah Mitchell hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has carried the ball 165 times for a team-high 759 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

And he has added 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

He has handled 165, or 38.3%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 141.3 yards per game.

Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.

Mitchell has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) in his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 165 38.3% 759 5 18 34.6% 4.6 Deebo Samuel 44 10.2% 301 7 10 19.2% 6.8 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 18.3% 294 2 9 17.3% 3.7 Trey Sermon 41 9.5% 167 1 1 1.9% 4.1

