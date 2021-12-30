Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has put together a 626-yard campaign so far (41.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 42 balls on 72 targets.
- Sanders has been the target of 72 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.3% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons are 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Falcons have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted four times and totaled 20 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Sanders' five targets have resulted in three catches for 45 yards (15.0 ypg).
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
