December 30, 2021
Publish date:

Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Emmanuel Sanders has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has put together a 626-yard campaign so far (41.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 42 balls on 72 targets.
  • Sanders has been the target of 72 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.3% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons are 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Falcons have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted four times and totaled 20 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Sanders' five targets have resulted in three catches for 45 yards (15.0 ypg).

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

