Emmanuel Sanders has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has put together a 626-yard campaign so far (41.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 42 balls on 72 targets.

Sanders has been the target of 72 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.3% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons are 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted four times and totaled 20 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Sanders' five targets have resulted in three catches for 45 yards (15.0 ypg).

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

