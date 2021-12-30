Publish date:
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds
Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Engram has added 44 grabs for 392 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 66 times and puts up 26.1 receiving yards per game.
- Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
- Engram (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- Engram, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Engram will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, Engram was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Engram has recorded 58 receiving yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 14 targets over his last three games.
Engram's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
