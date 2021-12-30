Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Evan Engram will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Engram and the New York Giants (4-11) square off against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram has added 44 grabs for 392 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 66 times and puts up 26.1 receiving yards per game.
  • Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
  • Engram (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Engram's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • Engram, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Engram will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Eagles, Engram was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Engram has recorded 58 receiving yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 14 targets over his last three games.

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive