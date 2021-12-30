Evan Engram will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Engram and the New York Giants (4-11) square off against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has added 44 grabs for 392 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 66 times and puts up 26.1 receiving yards per game.

Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

Engram (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Engram, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Engram will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).

With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Engram was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.

Engram has recorded 58 receiving yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 14 targets over his last three games.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

