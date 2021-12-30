There will be player prop betting options available for Ezekiel Elliott before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 210 times for 899 yards (59.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He's also caught 45 passes for 270 yards (18.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 424 times this season, and he's taken 210 of those attempts (49.5%).

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott, in two matchups versus the Cardinals, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Cardinals have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.7 yards per game.

The Cowboys are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).

Recent Performances

Elliott put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

He also hauled in one pass for five yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

