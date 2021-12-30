Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Ezekiel Elliott before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 210 times for 899 yards (59.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 45 passes for 270 yards (18.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 424 times this season, and he's taken 210 of those attempts (49.5%).
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott, in two matchups versus the Cardinals, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.7 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).

Recent Performances

  • Elliott put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also hauled in one pass for five yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught five passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

210

49.5%

899

10

34

51.5%

4.3

Tony Pollard

127

30.0%

710

2

15

22.7%

5.6

Dak Prescott

43

10.1%

126

1

14

21.2%

2.9

Corey Clement

26

6.1%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

