Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Foster Moreau Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player props available for Foster Moreau before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Moreau's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Foster Moreau Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moreau has reeled in 27 passes (on 41 targets) for 314 yards (20.9 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 7.3% of the 559 passes thrown by his team have gone Moreau's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Moreau has been on the receiving end of 7.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moreau's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Moreau is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 12.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (26.5).
  • Moreau, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have conceded 29 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Moreau was targeted four times and racked up 67 yards on four receptions.
  • Moreau's stat line over his last three outings shows 14 grabs for 145 yards. He averaged 48.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.

Moreau's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Foster Moreau

41

7.3%

27

314

3

5

7.6%

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

Powered By Data Skrive