Foster Moreau Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Foster Moreau Prop Bet Odds
Foster Moreau Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moreau has reeled in 27 passes (on 41 targets) for 314 yards (20.9 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 7.3% of the 559 passes thrown by his team have gone Moreau's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Moreau has been on the receiving end of 7.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Moreau is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 12.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (26.5).
- Moreau, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Colts have conceded 29 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Moreau was targeted four times and racked up 67 yards on four receptions.
- Moreau's stat line over his last three outings shows 14 grabs for 145 yards. He averaged 48.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.
Moreau's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Foster Moreau
41
7.3%
27
314
3
5
7.6%
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
