There will be player props available for Foster Moreau before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Moreau's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Foster Moreau Prop Bet Odds

Foster Moreau Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moreau has reeled in 27 passes (on 41 targets) for 314 yards (20.9 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 7.3% of the 559 passes thrown by his team have gone Moreau's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Moreau has been on the receiving end of 7.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Moreau is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 12.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (26.5).

Moreau, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.3 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have conceded 29 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Moreau was targeted four times and racked up 67 yards on four receptions.

Moreau's stat line over his last three outings shows 14 grabs for 145 yards. He averaged 48.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.

Moreau's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Foster Moreau 41 7.3% 27 314 3 5 7.6% Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

