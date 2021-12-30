Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

George Kittle will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has caught 65 passes on 85 targets for 871 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 58.1 yards per game.
  • Kittle has been the target of 18.6% (85 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Kittle had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Texans, 62.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.
  • The 253.7 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Kittle was targeted three times and racked up 21 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Kittle has racked up 88.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 24 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

Powered By Data Skrive