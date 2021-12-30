Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has caught 65 passes on 85 targets for 871 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 58.1 yards per game.
- Kittle has been the target of 18.6% (85 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Kittle had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Texans, 62.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.
- The 253.7 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Texans' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Kittle was targeted three times and racked up 21 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Kittle has racked up 88.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 24 targets.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
