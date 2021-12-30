George Kittle will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has caught 65 passes on 85 targets for 871 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 58.1 yards per game.

Kittle has been the target of 18.6% (85 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

Kittle had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Texans, 62.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.

The 253.7 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Kittle was targeted three times and racked up 21 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Kittle has racked up 88.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 24 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

