Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 13 times.
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
- Friday's total is 31.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 19.9 points above the 25.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.2, 5.7 points more than Friday's over/under of 45.5.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs are 7-4 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bulldogs score 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines surrender per outing (16.1).
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.1 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines give up per matchup (316.2).
- When Georgia amasses more than 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 16 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.
- Michigan has hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines rack up 37.7 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs surrender (9.5).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.5 points.
- The Wolverines collect 451.9 yards per game, 197.1 more yards than the 254.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Michigan piles up over 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16