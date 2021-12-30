The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) will face each other in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 13 times.

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

Friday's total is 31.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 19.9 points above the 25.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.2, 5.7 points more than Friday's over/under of 45.5.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bulldogs score 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines surrender per outing (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines give up per matchup (316.2).

When Georgia amasses more than 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.

Michigan has hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines rack up 37.7 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs surrender (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines collect 451.9 yards per game, 197.1 more yards than the 254.8 the Bulldogs allow.

When Michigan piles up over 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats