Before Gerald Everett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Everett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) meet in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett has totaled 422 yards on 44 catches with four touchdowns this season, averaging 28.1 yards per game on 55 targets.

Everett has been the target of 55 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.

Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Everett's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Everett racked up seven receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.

The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 256.9 yards per game through the air.

The Lions' defense is 20th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Everett was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Everett has put up 47.7 yards per game with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 11 targets.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive