Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Everett has totaled 422 yards on 44 catches with four touchdowns this season, averaging 28.1 yards per game on 55 targets.
- Everett has been the target of 55 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
- Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Everett racked up seven receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
- The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 256.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions' defense is 20th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bears, Everett was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Everett has put up 47.7 yards per game with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 11 targets.
Everett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Freddie Swain
37
8.4%
22
253
3
4
9.1%
