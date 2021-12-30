Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

Before Gerald Everett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Everett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) meet in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Everett has totaled 422 yards on 44 catches with four touchdowns this season, averaging 28.1 yards per game on 55 targets.
  • Everett has been the target of 55 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
  • Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Everett racked up seven receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Lions, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 256.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions' defense is 20th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bears, Everett was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Everett has put up 47.7 yards per game with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 11 targets.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Freddie Swain

37

8.4%

22

253

3

4

9.1%

