December 30, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will aim to extend their four-game winning run when they meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 15 games this season.
  • In 73.3% of Minnesota's games this season (11/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.
  • Sunday's total is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 51.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-4-0 this year.
  • The Packers have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Green Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Vikings give up.
  • Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.
  • The Packers rack up 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Vikings allow per matchup (379.0).
  • When Green Bay picks up more than 379.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Vikings have forced (22).
  • In Minnesota's 15 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Vikings won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).
  • This season the Vikings score 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers surrender (21.6).
  • Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
  • The Vikings average 44.1 more yards per game (375.4) than the Packers allow per contest (331.3).
  • When Minnesota churns out over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This season the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Packers are 3-1 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, Green Bay has hit the over in three of seven games at home.
  • Packers home games this season average 47.0 total points, the same as this outing's over/under.
  • Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.
  • On the road, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in eight road games, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 48.8 points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (47).

