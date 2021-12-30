The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will aim to extend their four-game winning run when they meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 15 games this season.

In 73.3% of Minnesota's games this season (11/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.

Sunday's total is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 51.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-4-0 this year.

The Packers have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Green Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Packers put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Vikings give up.

Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.

The Packers rack up 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Vikings allow per matchup (379.0).

When Green Bay picks up more than 379.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Vikings have forced (22).

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's 15 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Vikings won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).

This season the Vikings score 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers surrender (21.6).

Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Vikings average 44.1 more yards per game (375.4) than the Packers allow per contest (331.3).

When Minnesota churns out over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This season the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Packers are 3-1 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.

This year, Green Bay has hit the over in three of seven games at home.

Packers home games this season average 47.0 total points, the same as this outing's over/under.

Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight road games, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 48.8 points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (47).

