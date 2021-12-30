Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Hunter Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) meet in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has amassed 480 yards (on 42 catches) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and is putting up 32.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 13.6% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Henry's 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Jaguars are 16.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Henry has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Henry will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Henry was targeted six times, totaling nine yards on one reception.

Henry's stat line over his last three outings shows seven grabs for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

