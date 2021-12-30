Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has amassed 480 yards (on 42 catches) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and is putting up 32.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.6% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Henry's 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Jaguars are 16.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Henry has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Henry will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Jaguars have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Henry was targeted six times, totaling nine yards on one reception.
- Henry's stat line over his last three outings shows seven grabs for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
