Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading the Raiders with 949 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 114 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Renfrow has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Colts, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Colts.

The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.3 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Renfrow was targeted three times, picking up 40 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Renfrow has reeled in 19 passes (22 targets) for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6% DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 -

