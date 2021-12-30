Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading the Raiders with 949 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 114 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Renfrow has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Colts, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Colts.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Renfrow was targeted three times, picking up 40 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Renfrow has reeled in 19 passes (22 targets) for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

DeSean Jackson

31

-

19

449

2

0

-

