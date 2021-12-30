Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading the Raiders with 949 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 114 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Colts.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Renfrow has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Colts, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Colts.
- The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Renfrow was targeted three times, picking up 40 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Renfrow has reeled in 19 passes (22 targets) for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three games.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
DeSean Jackson
31
-
19
449
2
0
-
Powered By Data Skrive