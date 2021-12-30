The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will look to prolong their three-game winning run versus the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17.

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

In 53.3% of Las Vegas' games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 4.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 2.6 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 10-5-0 this year.

The Colts have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5 points or more so far this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

The Colts put up just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders allow (25.8).

When Indianapolis scores more than 25.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Colts average 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per matchup (335.3).

In games that Indianapolis piles up over 335.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-9-0 this season.

This year, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Raiders rack up 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts allow per contest (346.0).

When Las Vegas churns out over 346.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.

The Colts have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or greater at home.

In four of eight home games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over.

The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

In away games, Las Vegas is 4-3 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

This season, in seven road games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.

Raiders away games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

