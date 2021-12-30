Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will look to prolong their three-game winning run versus the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • In 53.3% of Las Vegas' games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 4.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 2.6 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 10-5-0 this year.
  • The Colts have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5 points or more so far this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • The Colts put up just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders allow (25.8).
  • When Indianapolis scores more than 25.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Colts average 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per matchup (335.3).
  • In games that Indianapolis piles up over 335.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Raiders.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-9-0 this season.
  • This year, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Raiders average per game (21.1) than the Colts give up (21.1).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
  • The Raiders rack up 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts allow per contest (346.0).
  • When Las Vegas churns out over 346.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.
  • The Colts have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In four of eight home games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • In away games, Las Vegas is 4-3 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • This season, in seven road games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.
  • Raiders away games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.