Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 112 times and has 68 catches, leading the Bengals with 1,163 yards (77.5 ypg) while scoring 10 touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

Chase (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.2 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Chase reeled in seven passes for 125 yards (17.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.

Chase put up 205 yards (on 13 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 68.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

