Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has been targeted 112 times and has 68 catches, leading the Bengals with 1,163 yards (77.5 ypg) while scoring 10 touchdowns this season.
- So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- Chase (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Chase reeled in seven passes for 125 yards (17.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.
- Chase put up 205 yards (on 13 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 68.3 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
