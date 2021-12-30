Jack Doyle will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Doyle's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Odds

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Doyle has put up a 291-yard campaign so far (19.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 balls on 41 targets.

Doyle has been the target of 8.8% (41 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Doyle has been on the receiving end of 11.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Doyle's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Doyle put up 44 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Doyle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.

The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Doyle did not record a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.

Doyle has caught two passes on two targets for 13 yards, averaging 4.3 yards over his last three outings.

Doyle's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9% Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4%

Powered By Data Skrive