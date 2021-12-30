Publish date:
Jack Doyle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Jack Doyle Prop Bet Odds
Jack Doyle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Doyle has put up a 291-yard campaign so far (19.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 balls on 41 targets.
- Doyle has been the target of 8.8% (41 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Doyle has been on the receiving end of 11.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Doyle put up 44 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Doyle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
- The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Doyle did not record a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
- Doyle has caught two passes on two targets for 13 yards, averaging 4.3 yards over his last three outings.
Doyle's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jack Doyle
41
8.8%
28
291
3
7
11.9%
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
