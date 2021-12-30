Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jack Doyle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Jack Doyle will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Doyle's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Doyle has put up a 291-yard campaign so far (19.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 balls on 41 targets.
  • Doyle has been the target of 8.8% (41 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Doyle has been on the receiving end of 11.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Doyle put up 44 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Doyle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
  • The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Doyle did not record a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
  • Doyle has caught two passes on two targets for 13 yards, averaging 4.3 yards over his last three outings.

Doyle's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

