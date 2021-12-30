Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers' 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) lead the Patriots. He has 71 receptions on 110 targets with one touchdown.
- So far this season, 23.4% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The 242.4 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Meyers was targeted eight times and picked up 59 yards on six receptions.
- Over his last three games, Meyers' 12 catches have yielded 103 yards (34.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
