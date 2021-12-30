Jakobi Meyers has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Meyers and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) lead the Patriots. He has 71 receptions on 110 targets with one touchdown.

So far this season, 23.4% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 242.4 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Meyers was targeted eight times and picked up 59 yards on six receptions.

Over his last three games, Meyers' 12 catches have yielded 103 yards (34.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

