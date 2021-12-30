Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Jakobi Meyers has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Meyers and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers' 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) lead the Patriots. He has 71 receptions on 110 targets with one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 23.4% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 242.4 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Meyers was targeted eight times and picked up 59 yards on six receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Meyers' 12 catches have yielded 103 yards (34.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

